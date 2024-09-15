‘Will Resign After Two Days...’: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s Bold Announcement Post Bail
Delhi CM criticszed the BJP and asserted that their schemes could not break their rock-solid determination.
After receiving bail from the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference from his party office on Sunday. CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that he will resign after two days
उनकी साज़िशें हमारे चट्टान जैसे हौसलों को नहीं तोड़ पाईं, हम फिर से आपके बीच में हैं। हम देश के लिए यूँ ही लड़ते रहेंगे, बस आप सब लोगों का साथ चाहिए - CM @ArvindKejriwal l LIVE https://t.co/LBVXYhNUGU — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 15, 2024
