'Will seek blessings of Shivpal...', says BJP candidate pitted against SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

Raghuraj Singh Shakya was once a close associate of Shivpal Yadav but quit his PSPL to join the BJP earlier this year. He was earlier in the Samajwadi Party (SP) and sided with Shivpal Yadav after he formed his own party. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 10:09 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mainpuri (UP): Raghuraj Singh Shakya, BJP candidate for Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, on Tuesday said Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav is his "political guru" and he will seek his blessings. Shakya was once a close associate of Shivpal Yadav but quit his PSPL to join the BJP earlier this year. He was earlier in the Samajwadi Party (SP) and sided with Shivpal Yadav after he formed his own party. Speaking to reporters in Mainpuri, Shakya said, "He (Shivpal Yadav) is my political guru. I will seek his blessings too." Attacking his rival and SP candidate Dimple Yadav, Shakya said, "Can anyone meet her? For meeting her you have to give an application and get through security personnel."

"I am a farmer's son, anyone can stop me anywhere on the road. I am always available for them," he said.

The Mainpuri bypoll was necessitated due to the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mainpuri has long been a pocket borough of the Yadav family.

However, after successfully breaching SP citadels of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is hoping to do the same in Mainpuri.

