Will take elderly to Ayodhya for darshan, says CM Arvind Kejriwal, compares Delhi to 'Ram Rajya'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (March 10) said that he would facilitate darshan (visit) to Lord Ram's birthplace Ayodhya for the elderly people of the city.

Speaking during the budget session in the assembly, Kejriwal drew a parallel between the national capital and Ayodhya, saying that he is following the principles of Lord Ram, who was the king of Ayodhya, in governing Delhi.

"After construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, we will take the elderly people from Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan," said Kejriwal.

"I am a devotee of Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Ram. So I'm a devotee of both. Lord Ram was the king of Ayodhya. It is said that everything was good during his rule. There was no sorrow. There was every facility. It was called 'Ram Rajya'," he added.

The chief minister said that he was inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

"We have been following 10 principles, inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya', to serve people in Delhi," he said.

He listed the ten principles as providing food, education, medical care, electricity, water supply, employment, housing, women security and honouring the elderly.

"No one should sleep on an empty stomach in Delhi. Every child, irrespective of the social status, should get quality education," Kejriwal said.

He further said that everyone, be it rich or poor, should get the best possible medical treatment.

"We have improved government hospitals and set up mohalla clinics while working in this direction," he said.

The chief minister also appealed to all residents of Delhi to participate in the COVID-19 inoculation drive.

He also asked the members of the Delhi Assembly to go to hospitals, stand in queues and take vaccine-like common people.

