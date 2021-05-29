Will they give livelihood to 100 mn dairy farmers?: Amul hits back at PETA for asking to switch to producing vegan milk

New Delhi: Amul managing director RS Sodhi hit back at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India which suggested Amul switch over to producing vegan milk instead of dairy milk.

Sharing a media report on PETA’s recommendation, Sodhi asked if the animal rights organization will provide livelihood to “100 million landless dairy farmers”.

Taking to Twitter, Sodhi wrote, “Will they give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers (70% landless), who will pay for children school fee.. how many can afford expensive lab manufactured factory food made out of chemicals ... And synthetic vitamins?”

Further, Amul’s managing director said that the “exorbitant prices” at which sell soya milk would be sold will make milk unaffordable to the middle class.

In a fresh tweet, he wrote, “Peta wants Amul to snatch livelihood of 100 mill poor farmers and handover it's all resources built in 75 years with farmers money to market genetically modified Soya of rich MNC at exorbitant prices , which average lower middle class can't afford.”

PETA, an American animal rights organisation, in a letter to Sodhi, had said that it wants the dairy cooperative society to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market. “We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that is only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too,” PETA India wrote.

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

(With inputs from PTI)

