'Will work under Modiji, Amit Shahji': Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari joins BJP

Kolkata: Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari on Sunday (March 21) joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Egra rally in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.

He is the father of BJP's prominent face in the state Suvendu Adhikari, who quit TMC months ago and is set to contest election from Nandigram seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sisir Adhikari wields considerable influence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. A long-time associate of the TMC had risen through the ranks in the party, but his relationship with the party grew sour of late, especially after his son joined the BJP.

He had earlier mentioned that he was unhappy with the treatment meted out to him and his sons.

"The way our family was driven out (of TMC) will be forever written in history. We will rise against all political attacks and atrocities in Bengal," Sisir Adhikari was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We will work under Modiji and Amit Shahji," the Lok Sabha MP added.

He also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The senior Adhikari has also claimed that his son Suvendu will easily win the contest against Banerjee in Nandigram.

"Suvendu will win the elections by a huge margin. TMC will be wiped out of East Midnapore," he said.

The assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

