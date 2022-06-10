10th June 2022: “Sadhguru is a spiritual saint, but he has shown an unprecedented combination of environmental concern and spirituality,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister speaking at a Save Soil event with Sadhguru in Bhopal. “The policy document which Sadhguru has handed to me, the Madhya Pradesh Government accepts it. We will study it further,” added the Chief Minister. Emphasizing that the government will work with full sincerity to reach 3-6% organic content in the soil in the state he assured that, “Madhya Pradesh will leave no stone unturned to follow it word to word.”

Sadhguru also handed the Save Soil Revitalization Handbook to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan in presence of ten thousand people and urged the Chief Minister to separate the issue of soil from other ecological concerns.

“We need to understand when it comes to soil ecology, our national borders and boundaries mean nothing,” stressed Sadhguru. Reminding the audience of the calamity, he said, “We are in that cusp of time, that if we act now decisively with the necessary policies we could be that generation we turned back from the brink of a disaster or we could be that generation that we slept through and went into the disaster.”

Calling for the participation of everyone in this movement, he explained, “the damage to the planet particularly to the soil has not happened because there is some evil force sitting somewhere wanting to destroy the planet. This has happened in pursuit of human happiness and wellbeing. That means every one of us knowingly or knowingly are partners in this destruction. The only way we can fix this is every one of us should become partner in the solution.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the importance of saving the environment and reminding the audience of the ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ culture of the country that treated the entire world as one family. In his address, he also described the various environmental initiatives of the government. The Ankur campaign in the state is inspiring people to plant trees on birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. The state is creating five thousand Amrit Sarovar (water body) under the Jalabhishek Abhiyan. He also shared the government pivoting to renewable energy sources to create electricity in the state. He expressed his happiness in sharing that the state is embracing organic farming with currently 7.5 lakh hectares of land where no chemical fertilizers are used.

Sadhguru who on March 21st 2022 embarked on a lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia and Middle East nations few days ago reached the Western port city of Jamnagar, Gujarat. Continuing his Indian leg of journey across 9 Indian states, he has passed through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. At a Save Soil event in New Delhi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sadhguru to express his wholehearted support and encouragement for the movement. Sadhguru also presented the Save Soil Policy Handbook to Prime Minister, which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action to revitalize the soil in their country.

Since he arrived in India, the Government of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have signed an MoU to Save Soil in the state. The movement, till date, has touched 2.5 billion people while 74 countries have agreed to act to save their nations’ soils. To a topic absolutely absent in mas awareness, since the start of Sadhguru journey across 27 nations, over 2.5 billion people have spoken about Soil. Over 15 lakh children in India have written to the Prime Minister as well, requesting him to act to save the nation’s soil and their collective future. More than 65,000 students of from more than 300 schools in over 25 districts of UP have written letters to the Prime Minister.

The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge all nations of the world to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms. Without this minimum organic content, soil scientists have warned of the imminent death of soil, a phenomenon they are terming as ‘soil extinction.’

In India, nearly 30% of fertile soils in the country have already become barren and are incapable of yield. The United Nations has warned that at current rates of soil degradation, 90% of the earth could turn into desert by 2050- less than three decades from now. To avert this catastrophe, Sadhguru initiated the Save Soil movement in March this year, and travelled across 27 countries meeting leaders, politicians, scientists and citizens to galvanise support to Save Soil.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

