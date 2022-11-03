topStoriesenglish
'Will you resign if...': Kerala Guv dares CM over allegations of political interference in VC appointments

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered to resign if even one example of his interference in appointment to the varsity VCs could be shown. He accused the CM office of  being involved in patronising smuggling activities in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing battle between Kerala Governor and the ruling LDF escalated on Thursday, with Arif Mohammed Khan rejecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation he was politically interfering in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, and charged the latter's office with "patronising" smuggling activities. The Governor offered to resign if even one example of his interference in appointment to the varsity VCs could be shown. Alleging that the Chief Minister's Office was patronising smuggling activities in the state, he contended that in such a situation there were grounds for him to interfere. "There are issues in which I must interfere," Khan said. Accusing the CM, Khan said, "CM`s Secretary who was sacked, was patronising those involved in the case without CM`s knowledge? If yes, then, it`s a reflection of CM`s capability." 

Khan also openly challenged the chief minister, asking whether he would be able to resign if he was unable to prove or substantiate his allegation.

"They (Left government, CM) are saying I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, on my own using my authority, then I will resign. Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it? I am asking you (the media)," he said, speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

"When you make such a serious charge against me, you have to substantiate the same," Khan added. He was responding to reporters when his response was sought on Vijayan's allegations against him on Wednesday at a convention in Thiruvananthapuram where the CM said the Governor was trying to make universities in the state, centres of RSS and Sangh Parivar and that Khan was trying to implement the saffronisation agenda of these groups.

Khan and the LDF government are at loggerheads over a number of issues including the appointment of vice-chancellors as well as various bills passed by the state Assembly pending in the Raj Bhavan.

(With agency inputs)

