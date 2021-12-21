Winter onslaught: Cold wave grips Delhi as minimum temperature drops to 4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: A cold wave swept Delhi on Tuesday (December 21, 2021) morning with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the capital, dropping to 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

“Minimum temperature recorded at 4°C at around 8:30 am in Safdarjung area of Delhi, this morning,” said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Minimum temperature recorded at 4°C at around 8:30 am in Safdarjung area of Delhi, this morning: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/JBSPzexcjE — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Earlier, on Monday, Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature dropping to 3.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season. While the affarpur village in west Delhi recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said that the cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in northwest India over the next two days and abate thereafter.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated pockets for the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in a bulletin released at 1:45 pm.

Cold wave conditions are very likely over parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand till Wednesday afternoon and over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday afternoon and are very likely to abate thereafter.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV