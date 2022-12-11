With 378 AQI, Delhi's air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi: National capital has been facing ‘very poor’ air quality after Diwali 2022, due to which the government had to take some strict measures to curb pollution in the state. However, the Centre’s air quality continued to remain ‘very poor’ irrespective of the measures taken. The city-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on the CPCB website at 8 am showed Delhi’s AQI to be at 378. The AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’, and AQI between 410-500 is considered as ‘severe’. On December 7, Delhi witnessed significant improvement in air quality with an overall AQI of 304.

Hence, the Centre's air quality panel on Wednesday (December 7) ordered the lifting of curbs under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction work. The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) held a review meeting because of a significant improvement in the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Also read: Delhi-NCR Air Quality: Centre's air quality panel lifts curbs imposed under GRAP stage 3

ANI today tweeted pictures of Delhi-NCR at 7:50am as Delhi woke up to 'very poor' air quality. "Delhi under a layer of haze as air quality in the city continues to remain 'Very Poor' read the tweet of ANI.

Delhi under a layer of haze as air quality in the city continues to remain 'Very Poor' pic.twitter.com/kp39wt3w1S — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

According to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality index is not likely to slip into the 'severe' category in the next few days.

Amid favourable meteorological conditions, the air pollution in Delhi is likely to ameliorate and stay in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range in the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order.