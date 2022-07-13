Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, one of the leading figures in the political drama that has started in Maharashtra in the last few days, has posted a special tweet on the occasion of Guru Purnima 2022. In it, Sanjay Raut has tweeted photos with Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Along with this photo, Sanjay Raut said, "Woh hi Guru..., GURUR Bhi wo hi! (He is the' Guru'... He is also the 'Pride'!) Jai Maharashtra!!" Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweets on the occasion of guru purnima 2022.

The revolt of Eknath Shinde in the last few days has raised the question of the existence of Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena has two groups namely Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. Of these, the Eknath Shinde faction has consistently claimed to be the succesor of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. They claimed. "Since we follow Balasaheb's ideology, we cannot stay with the Mahavikas Aghadi." That is why the Shinde group is saying that we have revolted. Also, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is constantly claiming that his party is the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray. Therefore, we are now witnessing a struggle of 'REAL' Shiv Sena between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions.

Even before the Mahavikas Aghadi was formed in 2019, Sanjay Raut was seen doing 'Shero-Shiari' with mysterious and suggestive meaning every day. At that time, Sanjay Raut's tweets were very popular. Even now, when politics in Maharashtra is at a critical juncture, Sanjay Raut has started tweeting like this. Sanjay Raut had tweeted yesterday also. He had given a warning to the rebels through this tweet. "Ab nahi koi baat khatre ki... Ab sabhi ko sabhi se khatra hain..." Such meaningful lines are in this tweet. Not only this, Sanjay Raut has also tagged Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Priyanka Gandhi in this tweet. So now there are arguments in political circles about the exact meaning of Sanjay Raut's tweet.