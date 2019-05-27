close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Woman killed by speeding car in south Delhi

"A resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi, Munish Devi was crossing the road when she was crushed by a speeding car," Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Woman killed by speeding car in south Delhi

New Delhi: A 50-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding car on Monday while she was crossing the road in south Delhi`s Lajpat Nagar, the police said.

The accident occurred at around 9 a.m. when the deceased, who was later identified as Munish Devi, was going to her workplace in Lajpat Nagar.

"A resident of Trilokpuri in east Delhi, Munish Devi was crossing the road when she was crushed by a speeding car," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Live TV

Some motorists informed the police about the accident following which the victim was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"The deceased worked as a maid. We have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footages from the cameras installed in the area," the DCP added.

 

Tags:
DelhiLajpat NagarRash Driving case
Next
Story

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik invites PM Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony

Must Watch

PM Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India
PT12M53S

PM Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India