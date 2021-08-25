Won't take coercive action against Narayan Rane: Maharashtra govt tells Bombay High Court

Mumbai: A day after the arrest and bail of Union Minister Narayan Rane, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday (August 25) told the Bombay High Court that it will not take any coercive action against the BJP leader.

Rane was arrested following his controversial remark in which he said he would slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “not remembering the year of India’s independence “.

During a hearing in the High Court, the state government said it would not take any coercive action against Rane till September 17 in the FIR registered in Nashik.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR lodged in Nashik and other cases that may be lodged in future. Rane also sought interim protection from arrest.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, said no coercive action will be taken against Rane in the FIR registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea would be heard.

Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik FIR.

The court agreed and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.

Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district. He was later granted bail by a court at Mahad.

