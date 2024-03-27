'Working On Legalities To Give Money Seized By ED Back To People Of Bengal': PM Modi To BJP Bengal Candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today continued his intereaction with the BJP candidates in the run up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While PM Modi spoke to two BJP candidates - one each from Bengal and Kerala yesterday, he today spoke to BJP's Krishnanagar nominee Rajmata Amrita Roy who is contesting the polls against TMC's Mahua Moitra.

Expressing his efforts to ensure that the funds seized by the ED in West Bengal are returned to the impoverished individuals who were victims of fraud, PM Modi told Roy that the government is looking into the legalities for this. In their conversation with 'Rajmata' of Krishnanagar, PM Modi said that he wants to ensure that funds looted from the poor finds its way back to poor, utilising cash and assets seized by the Directorate of Enforcement from individuals involved in corruption.

Taking aim at the opposition coalition INDIA bloc, PM Modi asserted that while the BJP remains dedicated to eradicating corruption nationwide, opposing factions formed alliances to save one another.

Amrita Roy is fielded against TMC candidate former MP Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar. Moitra was recently removed from the Lok Sabha due to findings from an Ethics Committee inquiry into accusations of involvement in a 'cash-for-query' scandal.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi reached out via phone to Rekha Patra, a key figure in the Sandeshkhali movement. During their conversation, Modi called Patra 'Shakti Swaroopa' and inquired about her campaign arrangements and noted the increasing backing for the BJP in the region.

PM Modi also talked to BJP's Kerala candidate Prof T N Sarasu who is contesting the polls from the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. PM Modi assured her of strict actions against the alleged cooperative bank frauds taking place in the state.

The Lok Sabha elections for 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in West Bengal are set to take place in seven phases, commencing on April 19. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.