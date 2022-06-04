हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Environment Day

World Environment Day: What is Sadhguru's Save Soil Movement? Know about it here

On World Environment Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Save Soil Movement's programme.

World Environment Day: What is Sadhguru&#039;s Save Soil Movement? Know about it here
Pic Credit: File Photo, Twitter

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday (June 5), the Prime Minister`s Office informed on Saturday. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

What is 'Save Soil Movement'?

'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries.

Even before that, Sadhguru had been advocating to save soil and bring the problem of soil extinction to the forefront. He has said repeatedly at several international platforms: "Soil is our life, our very body. And if we forsake soil, in many ways, we forsake the planet."

 

June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment toward improving the health of the soil in India.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
World Environment DayWorld Environment Day 2022Save Soil MovementPM ModiNarendra ModiPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

First flight with Haj pilgrims departs from Kerala’s Kochi airport

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Namaste India: Congress Leaders Becomes Singer