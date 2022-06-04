New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday (June 5), the Prime Minister`s Office informed on Saturday. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

What is 'Save Soil Movement'?

'Save Soil Movement' is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries.

Even before that, Sadhguru had been advocating to save soil and bring the problem of soil extinction to the forefront. He has said repeatedly at several international platforms: "Soil is our life, our very body. And if we forsake soil, in many ways, we forsake the planet."

Food, shelter, and all the basic needs of our human life come from soil. And this very soil is now dying at an alarming rate! How can we just stand by and let the source of our life lose its own? #SaveSoil

Action Now: https://t.co/z6MmqLXuw6#ConsciousPlanet pic.twitter.com/IERKUXx9zY — Conscious Planet #SaveSoil (@cpsavesoil) June 3, 2022

June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

Prime Minister's participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment toward improving the health of the soil in India.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

(With agency inputs)

