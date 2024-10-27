'World Is Coming To India...Looking For Stable Partner': EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed India's growing stature at the global stage and stated that India's political stability and continuous progress make it an attractive partner for countries seeking collaboration across the world.

"They are seeing continuous progress and modernisation in India...This is the reason why the world is coming to India. They are looking for a stable partner," Jaishankar said while addressing the business fraternity and students in Pune.

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday expressed their concern on the recent developments in West Asia after the precision strike of Israel on Iran's military sites and said that the ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit and civilian populations continue to suffer.

In a statement, the MEA reiterated its call to return to dialogue and diplomacy and said, "We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

"The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community," the statement said.

(With ANI Inputs)