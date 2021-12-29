Yellow alert in Delhi: Do you need an e-pass for travelling during night curfew?

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday (December 28) implemented a 'Yellow alert' in Delhi due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The development came a day after a night curfew was re-imposed in the national capital on Monday.

Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those travelling to or from railway stations, bus stops and airports are exempted from the night curfew that was kicked in between 11 pm and 5 am from Monday.

Who are exempted from Delhi night curfew?

Those going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports.

Police, home guards and civil defence personnel, fire and emergency services, district administration, pay and accounts office, public transport, NIC, NCC, and the Women and Child Development department.

Private medical personnel such as doctors and nursing staff, paramedical and other hospital services such as diagnostic centres, clinics and pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies

Officials related to functioning of offices of diplomats as well as those holding constitutional posts, government officers involved in conducting academic or recruitment examinations

Persons involved in essential activities such as postal services, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, RBI and services designated by the RBI as essential, SEBI and stock market-related offices, and NBFCs.

People running shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals and medicines, ophthalmologists, telecom and internet cable services

People running shops dealing in petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, manufacturing units of essential commodities, aviation and related services.

Inter-state and intra-state movement for the exempted categories, and transportation of essential and non-essential goods.

Read: DDMA Order regarding night curfew in Delhi

Is e-pass required to travel during night curfew in Delhi?

Unlike the night curfew that was imposed earlier during the first and second COVID-19 waves, no separate permission or e-pass is required this time. People who come under the exempted categories are required to produce a valid identity card or tickets if found outside during the night curfew hours.

Over 400 FIRs for violating COVID-19 norms

More than 400 FIRs were registered and 754 challans were issued for violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour during the first day of night curfew imposed across the national capital.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police for Monday-Tuesday, 411 FIRs under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 754 challans were issued to those violating COVID-19 norms.

In the last two days, the Delhi government is also said to have taken action against 8,547 people for various COVID-related violations, registered 53 FIRs and imposed fine of Rs 1,70,24,300.

496 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest since June 4

Delhi on Tuesday reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. There has been a spike in fresh cases in the last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant. Delhi, notably, is the worst Omicron-hit in India.

(With agency inputs)

