The BJP working to find ways to regain the trust of the voters of Uttar Pradesh after the recent poll debacle the party faced in the state. The BJP, which was claiming to win 80 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, could not win even 40. The crushing defeat led to massive introspection meetings within the party and there have been talks of organisational rejig. The matter gained limelight after two senior BJP leaders met party president JP Nadda in the last two days. While Deputy CM Maurya met JP Nadda twice within 48 hours, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and took the responsibility of the party's poll loss. Chaudhary reportedly offered to quit the state BJP chief post.

Opposition Takes Jibe

Soon after, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met PM Modi. Soon after Maurya's meeting with Nadda, the speculation of Yogi Adityanath's removal became rife in the political circle. Even, opposition leaders said that the fight for power has become common in the BJP. "In the heat of BJP's fight for power, governance and administration in UP has been put on the back burner. The work of sabotage politics, that the BJP used to do in other parties, it is now doing the same work inside its own party, that is why the BJP is sinking into the quagmire of internal conflicts. There is no one in the BJP who thinks about the public," said Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Will Yogi Adityanath Be Removed?

While Yogi Adityanath's removal is merely speculation as of now, the BJP has no plan of changing the CM but the organisation's rejig is definitely on the cards. It is understood that the BJP is eager to appoint an OBC leader as its state chief to recover from recent electoral losses and gear up for the 2027 state elections. The current state chief, Chaudhary, a Jat leader from Moradabad, was appointed in 2022 to address the dissatisfaction within the Jat community towards the BJP.

However, given the Dalit vote bank going against the BJP this election, the saffron party is working to not only strengthen its cadre but also to weed out the problems shared by the workers.

During a recent party meeting in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that those people trying to create chaos may not get another opportunity. On the other hand, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the organisation is above the government. These statements have created a buzz that there is a rift between the two senior BJP leaders. The BJP is curently facing on the assembly bypolls where 10 seats are up for grabs.