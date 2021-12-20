'Yogiji is an all rounder; SP, BSP and Congress can't face his inswingers, outswingers': Rajnath Singh hails UP CM

New Delhi: Hitting out at rival political parties, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed nobody will be able to face the "inswingers" and "outswingers" delivered by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Extending the cricket analogy, Singh called Adityanath an all-rounder saying that the CM has been able to control crime in the state while also working for its development.

Addressing the public in Jhansi at the BJP's Jan Vishvas Rally, Singh said, "Chief Minister Yogi has done wonders. His name puts fear in the heart of criminals. Earlier, they used to come out brandishing country-made pistols after the Sunset, but nobody dares do so today."

उत्तर प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के शासन में उनका नाम सुनते ही गुंडे बदमाशों के दिलों की धड़कन बढ़ जाती है। उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी जी के शासन में विकास योगासन के 84 आसनों में से 83 आसन कर रहा है। शेष बचा शीर्षासन, वह विपक्ष कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/fu2qHg8t9c — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 19, 2021

Praising Yogi - the name literally meaning a practitioner of Yoga --, the union minister said the CM is bringing development to the state with all the grace of yogic poses.

He especially targeted the Samajwadi Party saying it will be made to do a "headstand" in the upcoming assembly election.

"I have seen Yogi Adityanath working. He is an all-rounder. He can bat, and when he bowls, he uproots the stumps --- be it against the SP, BSP or the Congress. Nobody is able to face his inswingers and outswingers," Singh said.

योगीजी एकदम आल राउंडर खिलाड़ी है। बल्लेबाजी तो करते ही है मगर जब गेंदबाजी पर उतरते है तो अच्छे-अच्छे बल्लेबाजों की विकेट उखाड़ देते हैं। क्या सपा, क्या बसपा और क्या कांग्रेस। उत्तर प्रदेश की पिच पर योगीजी की ‘इन स्विंगर’ और ‘आउट स्विंगर’ के आगे ये टिक नहीं पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/YyesBw3XZd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 19, 2021

Singh said even developed nations like the US, Russia, China and the UK were not as successful in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic as India has been.

The Defence minister blamed Pakistan for terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan is trying to break the country, to weaken it, and is sending terrorists from its soil, launching terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. We too have decided to give it a befitting reply and we are giving it," he said.

The minister also broached the subject of incursions in the bordering areas by China, without taking its name, and urged people to have faith in the country's leadership.

"There is another neighbouring country, I will not discuss much. But, as a Defence Minister, I urge you to have faith in us. We will not allow the country's head to bow down even if that means making a sacrifice. We should have faith in our Jawans."

He said that earlier when India used to speak at an international level, nobody would take it seriously. "But, now when India speaks, the world listens, and acts on it," he said.

The union minister mentioned abrogation of Article 370 -- which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- as one of the government's achievements.

On the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said, "I admit that it is because of the judgement of the court. But, even God wanted the temple to be constructed only when there were BJP governments in UP and at Centre."

Singh also claimed there was no more funnelling of government funds meant for public use.

"Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had expressed concern that of the 100 paisa sent from Delhi, only 15 reached the ground level due to corruption. But, this is not the case under Prime Minister Modiji."

