Yogiraj Arun: Mysore Mystro! 5 Generations Into The Field Of Sculpturing; PM Narendra Modi Have Personally Met Him; Uncountable Awards - Know His Story

New Delhi: In a pivotal moment for sculptor Arun Yogiraj, his artistic brilliance takes the spotlight as he becomes the chosen creator of the 'pranpratishtha' idol for the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The esteemed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, entrusted with the monumental task of finalizing the idol, proudly announced that Arun Yogiraj's creation would grace the sanctum sanctorum of the revered Ram Mandir.

Triumphant Selection Process

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi unveiled this momentous decision, shedding light on the meticulous selection process. From a pool of three contenders, Arun Yogiraj's masterpiece emerged triumphant, securing its place as the focal point of the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Notably, the other two idols, while not chosen for the primary installation, will find their own esteemed locations within the hallowed precincts of the Ram Mandir.

Arun Yogiraj's Sacred Contribution

Arun Yogiraj's contribution to this sacred project not only underscores his exceptional talent but also marks a profound connection between his artistic heritage and the spiritual legacy of the Ram temple. As the spotlight turns to Ayodhya, Arun Yogiraj's sculpted idol is poised to become a timeless symbol of devotion, craftsmanship, and cultural reverence. The convergence of art and spirituality finds its pinnacle in the hands of this master sculptor, leaving an indelible mark on the architectural and spiritual landscape of the Ram Mandir.

Ambegalu benne Krishna stone sculpture work in progress, thought of sculpting detailed traditional ornaments to our benne Krishna… pic.twitter.com/lXj9SeOyKw March 4, 2023

Arun Yogiraj: Carving A Legacy In Stone

In the heart of Mysore, where a lineage of sculptors has thrived for five generations, Arun Yogiraj emerges as the contemporary torchbearer of this illustrious tradition. Hailing from a family steeped in the art of carving, Arun has risen to become the most sought-after sculptor in the country, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian art and culture.

Our traditional Nandi stone sculpture with athletic ornaments ….2.5 ft height pic.twitter.com/BXhGpEe7HI — Arun Yogiraj (@yogiraj_arun) February 12, 2023

Heritage And Artistic Calling

Arun's journey into the world of sculpting began in his childhood, influenced by the rich heritage that surrounded him. Despite pursuing an MBA and briefly working in the corporate sector, the call of his innate talent proved too strong to resist. In 2008, Arun Yogiraj embraced his destiny, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to the craft of carving.

Masterpieces Across The Nation

Sculpted monolithic stone murthi With rotation of the ornament…. Aananda thandava “ brisk movements performed with joy” pic.twitter.com/JdoFRkjiRY December 17, 2022

A testament to Arun's prowess is the 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, a masterpiece that caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His portfolio includes impressive sculptures like a 12-feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 21-feet tall Hanuman statue in Chunchanakatte. Awards and accolades have flowed in, underscoring his exceptional talent.

Awards And Recognitions

Arun Yogiraj's artistic journey has been punctuated with numerous honors, including a personal appreciation by Kofi Annan, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations. His sculptures have found homes in prestigious institutions like ISRO, where a bronze statue of Sri U.R. Rao stands tall, reflecting the symbiosis of art and science.