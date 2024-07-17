In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, two senior police officials were transferred overnight for allegedly mulling action against an errant Medical College director, according to reports. Hapur's SP Abhishek Verma was removed from his position and has been kept on waiting for his next posting. Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, who was stationed in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate, has been appointed as the new SP of Hapur. Additionally, only a few hours later, ASP Rajkumar Agarwal was also removed from his post and reassigned as Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate.

The news of these transfers has sparked widespread discussion. While Abhishek Verma's transfer is being viewed as a routine administrative move, ASP Rajkumar Agarwal's transfer is speculated to be linked to a complaint from the Rama Medical College management. It is rumored that his transfer followed the hospital management's complaint.

On Tuesday, July 16, a person called Dial-112 alleging that a patient at Rama Medical College and Hospital was being held against their will and not discharged. Responding to the call, a police team arrived at the hospital.

The police claim that officials and doctors from Rama Medical College misbehaved with and shoved a police officer. SP Abhishek Verma then sent ASP Rajkumar Agarwal to the scene. Agarwal addressed the management of Rama Medical College and mediated a resolution.

Sources within the police department claim that a senior official from the medical college lodged a complaint against the ASP, alleging that the college was unnecessarily turned into a police camp, damaging its reputation.

Speculation is rife that the actions taken against both the SP and ASP are a direct result of the complaint from Rama Medical College management. Additionally, sources indicate that preparations are underway to take action against the CO and Inspector involved in this matter.