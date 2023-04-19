Youth Congress Chief Srinivas Denies Harassment Allegations; BJP Reacts

New Delhi: Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta on Tuesday leveled serious allegations against the Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, accusing him of "harassing" and "discriminating" with her. She also said that despite her flagging the issue multiple times, the party leadership has played "deaf ears" to the matter. Srinivas BV, accused by the IYC Assam section chief of harassing her, called Dr. Angkita Dutta sponsored stooge of the BJP,' adding that 'no distraction' would preserve the saffron party's government in Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10. Taking this to Twitter BV Srinivas tweeted a famous saying:- ‘When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose cake is weak who make the most clamour’, attaching with the tweet a copy of the legal notice sent to Dutta by the legal cell of IYC.

"When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose case is weak who make the most clamour."



Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory… https://t.co/A41j6nvn8o pic.twitter.com/aewplKzI1w — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 18, 2023

“Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for their acts,” he further added. The Congress Youth Wing added that they are sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their Sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka, where BJP is all set to lose badly and a diversion can save the BJP in Karnataka.

According to the notice, which was written by Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, chairman of the IYC legal cell, Dutta's claims against Srinivas were based on 'false information' and reeked of 'malicious intent.' It went on to say she intended to join the Bharatiya Janata Party and that she was acting on the orders of BJP Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader.

Amit Malviya tweeted, "Dr Angkita Dutta, President of IYC Assam, alleges being harassed by Srinivas BV, IYC’s National President for her gender. She says that even after approaching Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, no inquiry committee has been constituted. Harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks."

Dr Angkita Dutta, President of IYC Assam, alleges being harassed by Srinivas BV, IYC’s National President for her gender. She says that even after approaching Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, no inquiry committee has been constituted. Harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks… pic.twitter.com/0MkG281DJm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 18, 2023

The objective of the 'politically motivated exercise,' according to the notification, was to close corruption allegations brought against the Youth Congress' Assam unit president Finally, it asked her to post an apology statement on social media, failing which legal action will be taken against her. Meanwhile, Dutta dismissed claims that she will join the BJP and maintained her allegations against Srinivas.