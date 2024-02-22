YSRCP, TDP Branded Condoms Surface in Andhra Pradesh Election Campaign, Sparks Controversy

New Delhi: A bizarre political drama unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as videos of condom packets with the names and symbols of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) went viral on social media. The two parties engaged in a verbal duel, accusing each other of stooping to a new low in politics. Party workers allegedly distribute condoms with party symbols to voters. The videos show condom packets with the names and symbols of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP being handed out to voters allegedly by party workers.

“Distributing condoms to people for their party campaign. What kind of publicity madness is this? Will they start giving out Viagra next? Will they stop there or going forward stoop to another low”, reads a post from YSRCP handle on X while reacting to the video posted from a handle ‘Deccan 24x7’.

TDP Hits Back At YSRCP

The TDP did not take the YSRCP’s criticism lightly and hit back at the ruling party by sharing a picture of a condom pack with the YSRCP symbol. “Is this the ‘siddam’ (preparedness) the party was talking about?” the opposition party commented, referring to the title of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political campaigns.

Polls Likely In April-May

The state is gearing up for simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha, which are likely to be held in April-May. The TDP has formed an alliance with the Jana Sena of actor Pawan Kalyan to take on the YSRCP.