Zee Exclusive: Video Analysis Of How The Deadly Disaster Unfolded In Wayanad

Kerala's Wayanad district has suffered a catastrophic natural disaster. Intense rainfall triggered a sequence of landslides last night, resulting in four severe incidents across the area. Entire villages were engulfed by the floods and landslides. The destruction was immense, with homes, roads, and bridges either buried under debris or washed away by the raging waters.

In a distressing update, the death toll has surpassed 120, with over a hundred more injured. The crisis deepens as more than 400 individuals are still missing. Footage reveals the extent of the calamity, with whole villages turned to ruins and vehicles entombed in mud and debris.

In today's DNA, Zee News Anant Tyagi analyzed the video footage of the catastrophic flood that hit Wayanad and explore what led to death of over 120 people and disappearance of four villages completely.

In one video, you can see only the rooftops of houses peeking out from the overwhelming mud and debris. Another video showcases a once-bustling village now completely submerged. The destruction is so severe that rescue teams face enormous challenges in reaching those trapped. The Indian Army has deployed 225 soldiers, and the Air Force is sending helicopters to assist, as ongoing rain continues to complicate efforts.

This disaster has highlighted Wayanad’s vulnerability to landslides, with the Geological Survey of India noting that 51% of the region is highly prone to such events. Heavy rains exacerbated the situation, causing rivers to overflow and intensify the flood.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis here: