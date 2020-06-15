ZEE group extends support to coronavirus hit Mumbai, hands over 46 ambulances

Mumbai: In a move to help the coronavirus worst-hit state Maharashtra, the Zee Group under the Zee Fights Covid-19 campaign has donated 46 ambulances to the Mumbai Municipality, on Sunday. Due to the massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the patients in the fiancial capital of India are continously struggling to reach hospital due to shortage of ambulance.

The 46 ambulances were donated to BMC in presence of ZEE Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka at BKC, Mumbai. During this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present along with cabinet ministers Aditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Taking to Twitter, Puneet Goenka said,'' We kickstarted our healthcare infrastructure-centric CSR drive against Covid-19, in Mumbai, with the support of Hon'ble CM Shri. Uddhav Ji Thackeray & Cabinet Minister Shri. @AUThackeray ! 46 ambulances & 50 High Flow Heated Respiratory Humidifiers have been donated to BMC.''

We kickstarted our healthcare infrastructure centric CSR drive against Covid-19, in Mumbai, with the support of Hon'ble CM Shri. Uddhav Ji Thackeray & Cabinet Minister Shri.@AUThackeray! 46 ambulances & 50 High Flow Heated Respiratory Humidifiers have been donated to BMC. pic.twitter.com/bekr3jb5tJ — Punit Goenka (@punitgoenka) June 14, 2020

In another tweet, he told that the ZEE group is donating 200 Ambulances, 40,000 PPE Kits and 100+ ICU Units across the nation

The Maharashtra government has thanked the Zee Group for their contribution during the pandemic.

.@CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray handed over 24 ambulances to BMC to help the city’s fight against COVID-19. BMC will be receiving a total of 85 such ambulances. Present at the event were Cabinet Ministers @AUThackeray, @mieknathshinde & @mayor_mumbai Kishori Kishor Pednekar. pic.twitter.com/AwuHvYmsr4 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde said that Zee Group has always worked for social welfare. Thanks to the Zee group for giving an ambulance to the government in this hour of trouble.