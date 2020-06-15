हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Fights Covid-19

ZEE group extends support to coronavirus hit Mumbai, hands over 46 ambulances

In a move to help the coronavirus worst-hit state Maharashtra, the Zee Group under the Zee Fights Covid-19 campaign has donated 46 ambulances to the Mumbai Municipality, on Sunday. Due to the massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the patients in the fiancial capital of India are continously struggling to reach hospital due to shortage of ambulance.

Mumbai: In a move to help the coronavirus worst-hit state Maharashtra, the Zee Group under the Zee Fights Covid-19 campaign has donated 46 ambulances to the Mumbai Municipality, on Sunday. Due to the massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, the patients in the fiancial capital of India are continously struggling to reach hospital due to shortage of ambulance.

The 46 ambulances were donated to BMC in presence of ZEE Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka at BKC, Mumbai. During this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present along with cabinet ministers Aditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Taking to Twitter, Puneet Goenka said,'' We kickstarted our healthcare infrastructure-centric CSR drive against Covid-19, in Mumbai, with the support of Hon'ble CM Shri. Uddhav Ji Thackeray & Cabinet Minister Shri. @AUThackeray ! 46 ambulances & 50 High Flow Heated Respiratory Humidifiers have been donated to BMC.''

In another tweet, he told that the ZEE group is donating 200 Ambulances, 40,000 PPE Kits and 100+ ICU Units across the nation

The Maharashtra government has thanked the Zee Group for their contribution during the pandemic.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde said that Zee Group has always worked for social welfare. Thanks to the Zee group for giving an ambulance to the government in this hour of trouble.

Tags:
Zee Fights Covid-19Zee group donates ambulancePunit GoenkaMaharashtraBMC
