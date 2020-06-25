Zee News exposes US journalist Cynthia D Ritchie's relationship with Pakistan's ISI

New Delhi: After leveling rape accusations at former Pakistan Interior Minister Rehman Malik, US journalist Cynthia D. Ritchie's relationship with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has been exposed.

As per documents obtained by Zee Media, it can be confirmed that Cynthia works for the Pakistan's ISI and ISPR agencies.

Cynthia, an American journalist living in Pakistan since many years wrote a letter to the Pakistan government's home ministry on June 2 requesting for an extension of her Pakistani visa.

In the letter she wrote that she and her company 'Walkabout Films' have been making a documentary in Khyber Pakhtun for ISPR and in as such duration till she finishes her movie her business visa should be extended.

“My multiple entry business visa was signed on March 18 last year. Me and my company Walkabout Films are engaged in the production of several film projects for the government and ISPR in Khyber Pakhtun (KP), and so I request my business visa be extended for a year", said Cynthia De Ritchie in her letter addressed to the Deputy Secretary of Pakistan Home Ministry.

As per Indian security agencies, Cynthia has been working for the Pakistan's intelligence agency and ISPR for a long time now. On several occassions Cynthia was seen criticising the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her social media accounts at the behest of the Pakistan government.

During the Balakote attack carried out by India in February last year, Cynthia questioned the military response of the Indian Air Force and even accused PM Modi of 'riling up the masses'.

She tweeted: "Serious though this 'attack' may be, I can't help but feel that better preproduction planning was in order - so it comes across less 'scripted'. Modi, stop riling up the masses for your pre-political maneuverings. People are ready for change. Perhaps Ghandi stands a chance."