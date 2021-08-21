Zero COVID deaths in Delhi for second straight day

New Delhi: The capital was one of the worst affected in the country when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country hard. So it all the more grabs eyeballs, that the city that was literally grasping for breath few months back, reported zero COVID deaths for the second consecutive day. On Saturday (August 21), no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi, while 19 fresh cases were reported. This is the lowest since April 15, 2020, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the twelfth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16 and August 20 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data. On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period. On Saturday, 19 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

According to covid19India.Org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020. On Friday (August 20), 57 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 and two deaths due to the disease were recorded on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the official figures. On Wednesday, the city had registered 36 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

