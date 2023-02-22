topStoriesenglish2576089
Chinese Bank Approves $700m Financing for Pakistan

According to official sources, two more commercial loans were expected, including $500 million and $800 million.

Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 04:49 PM IST|Source: IANS
Chinese Bank Approves $700m Financing for Pakistan

New Delhi: In a boost to the forex reserves, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the Board of China Development Bank has approved a $700 million facility for Pakistan, The News reported. "This amount is expected to be received this week by State Bank of Pakistan which will shore up its forex reserves!" tweeted finance minister Dar, adding that the formalities have been completed.

On the issue of refinancing commercial loans from Chinese banks, one top official of the government informed The News that they were hopeful that all Chinese matured loans would be refinanced soon. (Also Read: Viral Video: Man Pays Bill of Rs 800 with Coins at Taj Hotel: WATCH)

However, according to official sources, two more commercial loans were expected, including $500 million and $800 million. So in totality, Pakistan is eyeing to get re-financing of Chinese loans up to $2 billion by the end of February or the first week of March 2023, The News reported. (Also Read: SBI vs PNB vs HDFC vs BoB: Latest Home Loan Interest Rate Compared)

Pakistan is stuck in a dire balance of payment crisis and needs to secure the $1 billion tranche under the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). One of the demands of the global lender was that Pakistan needs to secure additional external financing avenues.

Apart from this, the IMF is also demanding slapping additional power surcharges and hiking the policy rate from Pakistan, The News reported.

