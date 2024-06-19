Advertisement
NVIDIA

Nvidia Surpasses Microsoft, Apple To Become World's Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company

For the first time since 2002, Nvidia capped Apple by market value earlier this month. The AI company's stock surged about 173% so far this year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: American multinational corporation and technology company Nvidia has become the world's most valuable publicly traded company surpassing technology giants Microsoft and Apple.

The Jensen Huang-led company's shares jumped 3.4 % on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalization of about $3.3 trillion.  

Fueled by AI, Nvidia has experienced record-breaking revenue growth, which has propelled the company to the top. 

For the first time since 2002, Nvidia capped Apple by market value earlier this month. The AI company's stock surged about 173% so far this year. 

On Tuesday, a surge in Nvidia shares pushed the stock to a record high as the AI company added over $103 billion to its market capitalization. The company's market value expanded from $1 trillion to $2 trillion in February. It took Nvidia just over three months to reach $3 trillion in June.

