INSCO Gets CCI Clean Chit In Hindustan National Glass Case
In a significant development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has exonerated the Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO), a member of the Africa-based Madhwani Group, in the case concerning its acquisition of Hindustan National Glass Limited (HNGIL), as reported by dnaindia.com. This decision comes as a considerable relief to INSCO, affirming its eligibility for the green channel approval for the proposed takeover. The scrutiny by the CCI was initiated upon receiving a complaint from AGI Greenpac, challenging INSCO's qualification due to alleged existing business interests in India.
Trending Photos
Live Tv