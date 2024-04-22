Ravindra Singh is a name that resonates across various realms of the entertainment industry. With versatile skills as a singer and producer, he has left an indelible mark on the world of music and cinemas.

Born and raised in Delhi,From a tender age, Ravindra's fascination with music was evident. Growing up in Delhi, he immersed himself in the melodies of the radio and showcased his musical prowess through performances at school.

Behind Ravindra's remarkable journey lies a supportive family, including his parents, Hukam Singh and Veermati Devi, wife Amita Singh and siblings Vijendra, Ravindra, Rajesh, and one sister. His upbringing in Delhi, coupled with his education at Delhi University and schooling at Kotla Ferozshah and Mata Sundari, provided the foundation for his extraordinary career.

Ravindra Singh’s journey in the entertainment world began with his entrancing voice. His Some of the popular music videos like Aankhon Ki Nami, Maan ja, Dhatt Teri Ki, DJ Ban, Jugaad and Haaye Tota on which he got millions of views on his YouTube channel ‘R-Vision’. Through his soulful renditions, he breathed life into lyrics, evoking emotions that touched the hearts of many.

In addition to singing Ravindra Singh donned the hat of a producer. Through his production ventures, Some of his produced films are Pappu Can’t Dance Saala, I am 24, Nakshatra, In Rahon main and Udanchhoo became critical acclaim and commercial success.

There was a time in Ravindra's life took a new turn when he joined NTPC, where his musical talent continued to shine. Despite his professional commitments, he remained deeply connected to his musical roots, participating in cultural programs and captivating audiences with his soulful renditions. In a pivotal moment, Ravindra transitioned from the corporate world to entrepreneurship, embarking on a new chapter as a businessman. One of Ravindra's notable ventures was the album "Dil Deewan," a collaborative effort with renowned artists Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, and Shankar Madhavan. The album, released in 1997-1998, showcased his versatility as a producer and garnered widespread acclaim for the album.

Over the years, Ravindra's creative footprint expanded across various genres and languages, including Bhojpuri cinema. His upcoming projects like "Buldozar Wali Saas" and "Motki Dulhaniya 2."