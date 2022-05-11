Bandipora: The security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist after an encounter broke out in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, one terrorist killed was killed in the encounter and one AK rifle and three magazines were recovered.

Sharing more information, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “The killed terrorist was a part of a newly infiltrated terror group. Search is underway for other two terrorists.’’

The encounter broke out in the Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning. Earlier on Tuesday, four hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit TRF-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

Besides, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Awantipora. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.