Defence Minister Rajnath Singh e-inaugurates six strategic bridges constructed by BRO in J&K

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated six strategic bridges build by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. While inaugurating the six major bridges through video conferencing, build at a cost of Rs 43 crore, Rajnath Singh said that these bridges would facilitate the movement of the Armed Forces in strategically important sectors and also contribute towards the overall economic growth of remote border areas.

The Defence Minister said, "I congratulate all ranks of BRO for completing these bridges in the record time. These projects are the lifelines in far-flung areas close to the border." Singh also said that the government is regularly monitoring the progress of all BRO projects and adequate funds are being given for their timely execution.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh e-inaugurating strategic six bridges in Jammu & Kashmir in the presence of his cabinet colleague Dr @DrJitendraSingh in New Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/8iWo2iXh19 — ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) July 9, 2020

The veteran BJP leader added that these bridges would ‘connect people’ at a time when the world is insisting on keeping distance, being isolated from each other. "I would like to congratulate the Border Roads Organization on completing this important task with great skill," Singh said adding that BRO has been at the forefront of building infrastructure in far-flung areas.

They were constructed through the segmental technique of construction and it would be an alternate route to NH 44 from Pathankot to Jammu benefiting four lakh people in 217 villages.

Complementing BRO, Singh said, "Continued construction of roads and bridges in the border areas of the country with total commitment by BRO would help in realisation of the efforts of the Government to reach the remotest areas. Roads are the lifeline of any nation."

Roads in the border areas are not only strategic strengths, but also act to connect remote areas with the mainstream. In this way, be it a strategic necessity of the Armed Forces or other development work related to health, education, trade, all these are possible only with connectivity, he added.

Thanking the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their cooperation, Singh said, "I am sure that the construction of modern roads and bridges will bring prosperity to the region. Our government is committed to promoting infrastructure on our borders and the necessary resources will be provided for this. Our government has a keen interest in the development of Jammu and Kashmir."

The two bridges on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua District and four bridges located on Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Akhnoor/Jammu district have spans ranging from 30 to 300 meters and were constructed at a total cost of Rs 43 crore.

The annual budget of the BRO that varied from Rs 3,300 crore to Rs 4,600 crore in 2008-2016, saw a substantial rise to Rs 8,050 crore in 2019-2020.

With the focus of the Government in improving infrastructure in border areas, the budget for 2020-2021 is likely to be Rs 11,800 crore. This will give a major boost to ongoing projects and will expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels along our northern borders.