Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag's Verinag

Srinagar: One terrorist died in an encounter with security forces at Nowgam Shahabad in Verinag of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday morning. At least two to three terrorists are trapped in the areas.

An exchange of fire is currently underway terrorists and a joint team of security forces is underway.

This comes a day after four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran`s Litter area in the district. Incidentally, two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who were reported missing, are among the terrorists killed. The duo had decamped with their weapons to join the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and were killed by security forces on the same day. The terrorists were identified as--Ashiq Ahmad of Panjran Pulwama, Imran Ahmad of Arihal Pulwama, Shabir Ahmad of Tujan Pulwama (deserted SPO) and Salman Khan of Uthmula Keegam Shopian (deserted SPO).

A Territorial Army jawan was also shot dead by unidentified terrorists at his residence in Anantnag district on Wednesday.