SRINAGAR: Pakistan violates the ceasefire in Krisha Ghati sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) and Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday. Indian Army is retaliating.

Mortar shelling is ongoing on both sides of the LoC.

No reports of death or injury have emerged so far.

Pakistan Rangers had on Monday violated the ceasefire along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. A civilian had sustained injuries in the firing.