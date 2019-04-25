Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter between underway terrorists and security forces in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and security forces in Bagender Mohalla area of Bijbehara town in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Thursday.
More details awaited.
