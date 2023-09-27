trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667759
Mysterious Blast Inside Vehicle In J&K's Anantnag, Eight Non-Local Labourers Injured

The blast took off this morning near a local market, causing panic among residents. The injured non-local labourers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals of the area for medical treatment.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 01:17 PM IST
SRINAGAR: At least eight non-local labourers sustained injuries in a mysterious explosion that took place inside a vehicle at the Larkipora area of Doru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday. The injured have been shifted to hospital and all are stable, said officials. Sharing more details, a top police official said, "It appears to be a cylinder blast inside a vehicle.”

He said 08 non-local labourers were injured in a gas cylinder blast which occurred in a tata load carrier near Larkipora Anantnag.

The J&K police later shared that an explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora in Anantnag. ''8 labourers were injured with burn injuries and are being treated at a hospital. Their condition is stable. No terrorist angle was observed. The investigation has started.''

 

 

 

The blast took off this morning near a local market, causing panic among residents. The injured non-local labourers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals of the area for medical treatment.

 

 

Doctors after attending to the injured said all of them are stable. Meanwhile, police, forensic experts and CRPF officials reached the spot where the blast took place to gather more evidence.

