SRINAGAR: At least eight non-local labourers sustained injuries in a mysterious explosion that took place inside a vehicle at the Larkipora area of Doru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday. The injured have been shifted to hospital and all are stable, said officials. Sharing more details, a top police official said, "It appears to be a cylinder blast inside a vehicle.”

The J&K police later shared that an explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora in Anantnag. ''8 labourers were injured with burn injuries and are being treated at a hospital. Their condition is stable. No terrorist angle was observed. The investigation has started.''

The blast took off this morning near a local market, causing panic among residents. The injured non-local labourers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals of the area for medical treatment.

Doctors after attending to the injured said all of them are stable. Meanwhile, police, forensic experts and CRPF officials reached the spot where the blast took place to gather more evidence.