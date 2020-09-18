हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K

Narcotic racket busted in J&K's Baramulla; 4 held with 6 kg cocaine worth crores

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that they have busted a narcotic racket in Baramulla and arrested 4 persons with 6 kg cocaine worth crores. It’s for the first time that cocaine worth crores have been seized in action against drug smugglers by Jammu & Kashmir Police. 

Narcotic racket busted in J&amp;K’s Baramulla; 4 held with 6 kg cocaine worth crores

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that they have busted a narcotic racket in Baramulla and arrested 4 persons with 6 kg cocaine worth crores. It’s for the first time that cocaine worth crores have been seized in action against drug smugglers by Jammu & Kashmir Police. 

The Baramulla Police claims that they have recovered cocaine weighing about 6 kilograms. Four drug peddlers, who were arrested in this connection, disclosed that they were possessing cocaine worth crores of rupees.  

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said, “6 packets of narcotic drugs (cocaine) were recovered weighing about 6 kgs from 4 arrested persons”.

The SSP said that the 4 men have been identified as Bilal Mir, Rafiq Sofi alias Kanjwal, Tariq Bhuroo and Shabir Ahmed.  

They were arrested from the Old Town Baramulla and, on their disclosure, six packets of the narcotic drugs were recovered. 

The officer said that a case (FIR No. 160/2020) under section 8/21-29 NDPS Act has been registered in Baramulla Police Station and a further investigation continues. 

This is the first time that such a big recovery of drugs during the anti-drug operation has been made by J&K Police in Kashmir.

J&K drug smuggling Cocaine Baramulla
