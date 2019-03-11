हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding: Enforcement Directorate attaches J-K businessman Watali's assets

They said the agency has issued a provisional order for attachment of assets of Watali under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Terror funding: Enforcement Directorate attaches J-K businessman Watali&#039;s assets
File photo

New Delhi: The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.03 crore belonging to businessman Zahoor Ahmmad Watali in a money laundering case related to funding of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said the agency has issued a provisional order for attachment of assets of Watali under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case is based on a charge sheet filed by the NIA as part of its probe against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

Official sources, quoting the ED order, said J&K-based Watali "has been found to be involved in fundraising and as a financial conduit of Hurriyat leaders".

They said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe revealed that the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other secessionists instigate the public, especially youths, to observe strikes and issue directives to the masses to hold anti-India protests, demonstrations and processions through press releases, newspapers and social media.

"This is done willfully to create such circumstances which will arouse disaffection among the people of Jammu and Kashmir towards the Government of India," they said quoting the ED order.  

Watali, Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudin and nine others have been accused by the NIA of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir valley. 

In its charge sheet, the NIA has alleged that Watali received money from ISI of Pakistan, the Pakistan High Commission here and from a source in Dubai. 
 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirZahoor Ahmmad Watalimoney launderingHafiz SaeedHurriyat
Next
Story

Man arrested with grenades, detonator outside Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Must Watch

PT22M21S

Taal Thok Ke: Will 2019 Lok Sabha elections be fought on nationalist agenda?