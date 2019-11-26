Two civilians dead in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

New Delhi: Two civilians, who received injuries in a grenade attack that took place in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, have succumbed to their injuries. The grenade attack in Hakura occurred as 'Back to the village' programme was underway, with government officials also present on the occasion, and was followed by firing.

One of the two deceased has been identied as a Sarpanch of a village.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued an advisory to the citizens to not venture inside the encounter zones because of the danger posed by stray explosive materials.

In another incident, at least two other people were injured in a grenade attack near the gate of University of Kashmir in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday. A mysterious explosion rocked the ara outside the University of Kashmir today afternoon. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and yet to varify the nature of the explosion.

"A low-intensity blast was reported in the parking area. All the injured have been shifted to the hospital. The nature of the blast is still unknown. An investigating is underway," said police.