AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 Faculty posts on aiimspatna.org, check details here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has invited applications for Faculty posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official AIIMS Patna website at aiimspatna.org.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 27, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to 158 Faculty posts in various departments.

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification HERE.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Download the application form from the official AIIMS Patna website and upload the necessary documents including photograph, signature, date of birth, category certificate, qualification, MCI registration MBBS, MCI registration PG, experience certificate. After completing the application, candidates should send the form to Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna- 801507.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For general and OBC category candidates, the applicants are required a pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1500. For SC/ST/EWS category candidates, candidates have to shell out Rs 1200. PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Professor/Additional Professor: 58 years (upper age limit)

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: 50 years (upper age limit)

