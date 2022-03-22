हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Army Public School

Army Public School recruitment 2022: Apply for PGT, TGT posts! Check details here

The Combined Selection Board interview for the PGT and TGT posts will be conducted on March 31, 2022. 

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Headquarters Northern Command has released the notification for applications for Teacher posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APSU Udhampur at: apsudhampur.org. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 22 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is March 26, 2022.  The Combined Selection Board interview will be conducted on March 31, 2022. 

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

PGT: 5 Posts
TGT: 17 Posts

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification: Candidates aspiring for the PGT posts must have a post-graduate degree and B.Ed degree with minimum of 50 percent marks in each. 

Click Here for Official Notification

Candidates applying for the TGT posts must be a graduate with minimum of 50 percent marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50 percent marks in graduation but has obtained 50 percent or more marks in post-graduation in the subject, the candidate shall be valid. 

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

The selection procedure of the candidates will be comprised of a teaching practice where they will be asked to conduct a class, a written test of 30 marks, and a computer proficiency test, for all categories. 

