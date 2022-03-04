BECIL recruitment 2022: Apply for several vacancies at AIIMS Bhopal, details here

New Delhi: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for vacancies in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal. Interested candidates can register at becil.com for applying.

The last day to apply for the posts is March 11. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 vacancies.

BECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Technical Assistant/ Technician posts: 41 posts

Medical Record Technician: 34 posts

Cashier 6 posts

Lab Attendant Grade-II 3 posts

Radiographic Technician Grade-I 1 post

Senior Mechanic 1 post

BECIL recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. SC/ST/EWS/PH applicants have to shell out Rs 450 as application fees.

Read the official notification HERE for eligibility criteria and other details.

