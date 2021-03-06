BHEL Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for vacancies, check latest updates

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts available. Eligible candidates can apply to the apprentice positions through the prescribed format on or before March 6, 2021.

Nearly 60 vacancies of Technician Apprentice will be recruited through this selection process. The candidates who are just 12th pass can apply for these vacancies.

Candidates must note that the applications will be submitted through email or by post. However, before applying for any post, the eligibility, qualification, stipend and other details about the recruitment need to be checked by those interested.

Check details below:

Important dates:

Last date for submission of application: March 6, 2021

Vacancies available:

Technician Apprentice: 60 Posts

Mechanical: 35 Posts

EEE: 6 Posts

ECE: 5 Posts

Civil: 10 Posts

Computer Engineering: 4 Posts

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have passed 12th grade can apply for this above recruitment.

Stipend:

Candidates will get Rs 8000/- as a stipend.

Eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the email-dks@bhel.in or to the DY Manager, HRDC, BHEL, Ranipet PO & DT Pincode 632406 on or before 6 March 2021.

