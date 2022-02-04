BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 75 vacancies at bhel.com, salary up to Rs 37,500; details here

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Welder with IBR Certification on Fixed Tenure Basis for a period of 12 months. The company is looking to fill 75 vacancies across the country through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The candidates need to note that the last date to submit applications is February 17, 2022. Candidates belonging to far-flung areas can submit their applications latest by February 19, 2022.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application ends: February 17, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: February 19, 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Welder: 75 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

The candidates, who will get selected, will receive a pay scale of Rs 37,500 consolidated.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and skill tests.

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online

BHEL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website bhelpswr.co.in. Candidates may also send a Hard copy of the online application along with self-attested all relevant documents to Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur – 440001 on or before February 17, 2022.

