BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Constable and other posts on rectt.bsf.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications for Group C posts. The force is recruiting candidates for positions in Engineering set up of Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that they can apply for Constable and other posts can apply online through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. It may be noted that the last date of acceptance of the application will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement, in the employment newspaper.

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

ASI - 1 Post

HC - 6 Posts

Constable - 65 Posts

ALSO READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Faculty and other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Matriculation pass or its equivalent with Industrial Training Institute.

BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of online applications to apply for this recruitment drive. Relaxations in the upper age limit is there for some categories and government servants.

The candidates are advised to check the other important details on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Live TV