CGPSC Recruitment

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 557 Jr Resident, Sr Registrar posts, details here

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: The application process will commence on December 16, 2021 and end on January 14, 2022.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 557 Jr Resident, Sr Registrar posts, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Resident, Senior Registrar and Registrar. Interested candidates can check the official notification on psc.cg.gov.in. 

The application process will commence on December 16, 2021 and end on January 14, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 557 vacancies. 

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior resident  471 posts

Senior Registrar  32 posts

Registrar  52 posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The lower age limit of candidates should be 25 years while the upper age should be 35 years of age as of January 1, 2021. 

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Gen/ OBC candidates have to shell out Rs 400 as application fees, while SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen candidates have to pay Rs 300. 

Candidates are recommended to keep a tab on the official Commission website for more updates. 

