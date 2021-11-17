DU Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 250 Assistant Professor vacancies, check details here

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at du.ac.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 251 vacancies in DU. The deadline to apply for the posts is November 22, 2021.

Candidates can check out the official DU notification HERE.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Unreserved category (UR) 90

SC 38

ST 20

OBC 69

EWS 25

PwBD 9

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For UR/OBC/EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 500, while SC, ST, PwBD category and women candidates are exempted from paying any fees.

The DU recruitment drive will fill Assistant Professor posts in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

ALSO READ: CSIR NIIST Recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Associate posts

Live TV