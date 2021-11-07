हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FCI Recruitment 2021

FCI recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 860 watchman posts, check details here

FCI recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can fill the application form on the FCI website at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 860 watchman posts, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: A few days are left to apply for watchmen posts in Punjab invited by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Interested candidates can fill the application form on the FCI website at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

The last date to apply for the watchmen vacancies is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 860 vacancies of watchmen in depots and offices across Punjab. 

FCI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Out of the total posts, 345 vacancies are for the Unreserved Category, 86 vacancies will be filled from the EWS category, 180 vacancies from the OBC category, and 249 vacancies from the SC category.

FCI recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

FCI recruitment 2021: Educational requirements 

Candidates should have passed 8th ( Middle) standard. The erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards should have passed the 5th Standard.

FCI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form in two parts. First, fill the online application form. In the second part, upload the photographs, signature and pay the application fee. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FCI Recruitment 2021FCI recruitmentFood Corporation of IndiaPunjab
Next
Story

Railway Recruitment 2021: Over 1,600 vacancies announced at rrcprjapprentices.in, check details

Must Watch

PT13M31S

How big is the threat of increasing cases of Zika Virus in India?