DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 4619 teacher vacancies, apply on dseodisha.in

New Delhi: Director Secondary Education, Odisha has invited applications for the recruitment of teachers for Hindu, Sanskrit and Physical Education subjects. The employment will be on a contractual basis.

A total of 4619 vacancies have been notified that includes 2055 openings for Hindi, 1304 for Sanskrit, 1260 for Physical Education teachers.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of DSE at dseodisha.in. However, they must hurry as the deadline to apply is about to end. The last date to apply is September 14 (6 pm). Hence, the candidates have less than 24 hours to apply for the jobs.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Vacancy details

Hindi teachers – 2055 vacancies

Sanskrit teachers – 1304 vacancies

Physical Education teachers – 1260 teachers

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Important Dates

Start date for online registration – August 23 (11 am)

Last date for online registration - September 14 (6 pm)

Tentative schedule of Online Examination - First week of October 2021

DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Hindi Teacher and Sanskrit Teacher – Rs 16,880

Physical Education Teacher - Rs 10,000

The selection for the recruitment will be made through Computer Based Competitive Examination to be held in selected Test Centres in Odisha.

