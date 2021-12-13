ECIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 300 technical officer posts, get direct link to apply here

New Delhi: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has begun the registration process for the recruitment for technical officer posts at Electronic Manufacturing Services Division (EMSD), several other Divisions, and sites across India from December 11, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in. The last date to apply online is December 21, 2021.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 300 posts of technical officer on a contract basis.

ECIL recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Qualification: Candidate must have a first-class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognised Institution/ University.

Age limit: The upper age limit for general & EWS candidates, as of November 30, 2021, is 30 years

The relaxation in the upper age limit for SC, ST candidates is of 5 years and for OBC candidates it is 3 years.

Candidates belonging to PWD category having a minimum 40% disability or more, will get 10 years’ relaxation in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

ECIL recruitment 2021: Consolidated contract pay

Selected candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of ₹25,000/- for the first year, ₹28,000/-for second year, and 31,000/- for the third to the fifth year of contract respectively.

ECIL recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the merit basis that will be prepared on the basis of the aggregate percentage obtained in BE/ B Tech and work experience.

80% of marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE/ B.Tech. obtained in essential educational qualification.

20% marks will be allocated for work experience (5 marks for the minimum stipulated work experience and additional 2.50 marks for every additional 6 months of experience up to a maximum of 20 marks).

